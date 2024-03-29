Lindsay Phillips Sells 18,648 Shares of Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Stock

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Phillips sold 18,648 shares of Mayfield Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42), for a total transaction of A$11,990.66 ($7,837.04).

Mayfield Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Mayfield Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mayfield Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Mayfield Group

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

