Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $9.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

