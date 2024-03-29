DT Cloud Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 1st (NASDAQ:DYCQU)

DT Cloud Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DYCQU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 1st. DT Cloud Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of DYCQU stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
