Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.60. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $8,367,000.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.