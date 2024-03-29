Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

