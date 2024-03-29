Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Windward (LON:WNWD) Price Target to GBX 137

Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.73) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

Windward Stock Performance

Windward stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.11. The stock has a market cap of £97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -785.71 and a beta of 0.64. Windward has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.58).

About Windward

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

