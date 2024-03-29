FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

