Cameco Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%.
Cameco Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$33.27 and a 52-week high of C$69.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
