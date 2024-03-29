Cameco Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.11.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$33.27 and a 52-week high of C$69.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total value of C$816,899.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

