Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 105

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.
Genel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 83.30 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.66. The firm has a market cap of £232.74 million, a PE ratio of -170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 64.10 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.48 ($1.74).
About Genel Energy
