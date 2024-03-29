Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kooth (LON:KOO) Price Target to GBX 580

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Kooth Stock Performance

Shares of KOO opened at GBX 270 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.28. The stock has a market cap of £98.17 million, a PE ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

