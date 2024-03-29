Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Kooth (LON:KOO) Price Target to GBX 580

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 580 ($7.33) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Kooth Stock Performance
Shares of KOO opened at GBX 270 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.28. The stock has a market cap of £98.17 million, a PE ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.71.
Kooth Company Profile
