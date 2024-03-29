CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of £608.61 million, a PE ratio of 5,437.50 and a beta of 0.49. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.15 ($2.81).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($380.16). In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($380.16). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.97). Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

