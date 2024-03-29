CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of £608.61 million, a PE ratio of 5,437.50 and a beta of 0.49. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.15 ($2.81).
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($380.16). In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($380.16). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.97). Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Markets
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.