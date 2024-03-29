Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.55. Ecora Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £197.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,528.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,255.21). 18.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

