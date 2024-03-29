Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

