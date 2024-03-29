Berenberg Bank Raises Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 250

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £602.03 million, a PE ratio of -1,404.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.33. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 4.77.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

