Berenberg Bank Raises Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 250

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £602.03 million, a PE ratio of -1,404.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.33. Adriatic Metals has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 214 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 4.77.
About Adriatic Metals
