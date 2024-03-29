F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

