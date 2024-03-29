F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.23.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F/m Opportunistic Income ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F/m Opportunistic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.