Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading Up 4.6%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 5.64 and last traded at 5.46. 84,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 111,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.22.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.72.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. The company's principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Dauntless gold property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Intrepid claim package located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.