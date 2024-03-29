Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Forza X1 Stock Down 1.1 %

FRZA stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Forza X1 Company Profile

