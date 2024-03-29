i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 1627372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Specifically, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00. In related news, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00. Also, Director John A. Begeman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,866. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$557.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.88.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

