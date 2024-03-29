Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 63,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

MWSNF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Mawson Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.