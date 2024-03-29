MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 281,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,293,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Specifically, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,908,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,576.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,908,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,005,991 shares of company stock worth $4,667,955. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

