The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 9,440.0% in March

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 9,440.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,989,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRTG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

