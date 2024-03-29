The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 9,440.0% in March

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 9,440.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,989,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRTG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
