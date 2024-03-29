ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:QID)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QID opened at $8.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at $2,139,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at $3,342,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at $461,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 384.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at $4,221,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.