ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,760,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 51.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

