IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

