Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of C opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

