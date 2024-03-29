Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

D opened at $49.19 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

