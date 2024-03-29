Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $730.97 and a 200-day moving average of $637.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $334.58 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

