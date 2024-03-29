The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.84. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

