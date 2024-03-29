Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.19), with a volume of 603797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £328.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,883.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.80.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

