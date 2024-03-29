Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PFM stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $660.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

