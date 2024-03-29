Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSE PKX opened at $78.42 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $133.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4726 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

