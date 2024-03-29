Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $20.38 Average PT from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 12,040.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

