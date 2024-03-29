Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $20.38 Average PT from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 12,040.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

