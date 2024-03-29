Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 2,650 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $12,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,299.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $12,693.50.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Bloom Burton cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

