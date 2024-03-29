Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile



Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

