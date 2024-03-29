Tritium DCFC Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $0.05 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

Featured Stories

