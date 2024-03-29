Raymond James Lowers Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to $1.50

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $1.75 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 146.35% from the company’s previous close.
Orezone Gold Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.20.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
