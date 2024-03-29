Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Shares of LUN opened at C$13.86 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.97. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8100183 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

