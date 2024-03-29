North American Income Trust (NAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
North American Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NAIT opened at GBX 294 ($3.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.55. The company has a market capitalization of £403.81 million, a PE ratio of 14,700.00 and a beta of 0.70.
About North American Income Trust
