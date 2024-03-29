IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 270,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 116,058 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $30.75.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $648.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

