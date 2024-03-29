Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on April 4th

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $70.32.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 271.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after buying an additional 494,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,982,000.

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

