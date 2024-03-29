OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

