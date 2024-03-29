First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.00 on Friday. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
