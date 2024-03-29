First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $29.00 on Friday. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

