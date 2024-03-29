Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $32.80 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.