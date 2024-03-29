Zacks Research Comments on The Boeing Company’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

BA stock opened at $192.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of -52.40, a PEG ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.