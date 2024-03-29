The AES Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for AES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.92 on Thursday. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after acquiring an additional 844,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

