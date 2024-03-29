Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.44.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of PII opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

