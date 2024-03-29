Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DNB

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,214,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,083,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.