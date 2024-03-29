StockNews.com Upgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

