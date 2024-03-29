Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

PEG stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after acquiring an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,638,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,068,000 after acquiring an additional 588,839 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

