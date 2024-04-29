Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

INN stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

